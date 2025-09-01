Hemant Soren Accuses NDA of Undermining Electoral Rights
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed that the BJP-led NDA is compromising people's rights under the guise of special intensive revision. Speaking at a rally in Bihar, he accused the government of manipulating electoral rolls and utilizing central agencies against opposition leaders, urging unity among opposition parties.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA government, claiming it is undermining people's rights under the pretext of a special intensive revision process.
At a rally in Patna, marking the end of Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Soren accused the NDA government of manipulating electoral rolls to suit its interests. He urged members of the INDIA bloc to unite in opposition to the ruling coalition.
Soren also alleged that the BJP is engaging in 'vote chori' and horse-trading to destabilize state governments, further accusing the party of misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI against opposition figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP using ED, CBI, other central agencies against Opposition, alleges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at INDIA bloc's Patna rally.
'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking culmination of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar begins; top INDIA bloc leaders take part.
Hemant Soren tortured, his dignity crushed: INDIA bloc VP nominee B Sudershan Reddy over ED's money laundering charges against J'khand CM.
Democracy doesn't mean simply votes, being in majority does not give power to do anything: INDIA bloc VP candidate on SIR.
Ready to seek support from BJP top brass if it allows me to do so: INDIA bloc VP candidate B Sudershan Reddy in Ranchi.