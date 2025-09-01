Hemant Soren Accuses NDA of Undermining Electoral Rights

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA government, claiming it is undermining people's rights under the pretext of a special intensive revision process.

At a rally in Patna, marking the end of Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Soren accused the NDA government of manipulating electoral rolls to suit its interests. He urged members of the INDIA bloc to unite in opposition to the ruling coalition.

Soren also alleged that the BJP is engaging in 'vote chori' and horse-trading to destabilize state governments, further accusing the party of misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI against opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)