Left Menu

Hemant Soren Accuses NDA of Undermining Electoral Rights

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren claimed that the BJP-led NDA is compromising people's rights under the guise of special intensive revision. Speaking at a rally in Bihar, he accused the government of manipulating electoral rolls and utilizing central agencies against opposition leaders, urging unity among opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:10 IST
Hemant Soren Accuses NDA of Undermining Electoral Rights
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA government, claiming it is undermining people's rights under the pretext of a special intensive revision process.

At a rally in Patna, marking the end of Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Soren accused the NDA government of manipulating electoral rolls to suit its interests. He urged members of the INDIA bloc to unite in opposition to the ruling coalition.

Soren also alleged that the BJP is engaging in 'vote chori' and horse-trading to destabilize state governments, further accusing the party of misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI against opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Israel's Intensified Offensive Sparks Outcry

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

Rahul Gandhi's Hydrogen Bomb: Unveiling the Vote Chori Allegations

 India
3
Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Masters

Veer Ahlawat's Steady Rise and Lawrence's Two-Time Victory at European Maste...

 Global
4
Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

Allegations Rock Palakkad: MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025