Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Udhayanidhi Stalin's Plea on 'Sanatan Dharma' Remarks in 2026

The Supreme Court will consider Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's request to combine all FIRs and complaints tied to his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' comments into one proceeding in 2026. The Court has extended an interim order, preventing further FIRs without its authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:04 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Udhayanidhi Stalin's Plea on 'Sanatan Dharma' Remarks in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Monday it will address the plea of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in 2026. Stalin seeks to consolidate multiple FIRs and complaints linked to his contentious 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remarks from 2023.

Appearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi emphasized the numerous FIRs against Stalin. The bench, while agreeing to the 2026 schedule, noted past instances involving similar actions.

Previously, the court ruled against new FIRs regarding Stalin's remarks without its consent. The case underscores a broader debate over jurisdiction, aiming to centralize the proceedings in Tamil Nadu, where the alleged incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

 India
2
Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born Criminals

Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born...

 Australia
3
Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants: Mamata.

Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage ere...

 India
4
Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025