Supreme Court to Hear Udhayanidhi Stalin's Plea on 'Sanatan Dharma' Remarks in 2026

The Supreme Court announced on Monday it will address the plea of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in 2026. Stalin seeks to consolidate multiple FIRs and complaints linked to his contentious 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remarks from 2023.

Appearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi emphasized the numerous FIRs against Stalin. The bench, while agreeing to the 2026 schedule, noted past instances involving similar actions.

Previously, the court ruled against new FIRs regarding Stalin's remarks without its consent. The case underscores a broader debate over jurisdiction, aiming to centralize the proceedings in Tamil Nadu, where the alleged incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)