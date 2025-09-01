Russian Involvement Suspected in Ex-Speaker's Murder
Ukraine’s police chief suspects Russian involvement in the murder of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, after a suspect was detained. The attack occurred in Lviv, with the suspect disguised as a courier. While investigation hints at Russian links, evidence is yet to be conclusive. Russia hasn’t commented.
Ukraine's police chief has expressed suspicion of Russian involvement in the assassination of former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy. The revelation follows the detention of a suspect linked to the Saturday attack in Lviv, where Parubiy was shot eight times.
National police head Ivan Vyhivskyi disclosed that the assailant had meticulously planned the murder, disguising himself as a courier. Similarly, Vadym Onyshchenko from Ukraine's SBU agency indicated an ongoing investigation into possible Russian ties, though hard evidence remains elusive. Moscow has yet to respond to these allegations.
The targeted attack raises tensions amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations. Parubiy significantly contributed to Ukraine's 2013-14 protest movement and served in critical national security roles thereafter. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the incident as a 'horrific murder' affecting national security during wartime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
