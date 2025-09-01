Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar

A cyber slavery racket forcing job seekers into cybercrime in Myanmar has been dismantled by Surat police, resulting in three arrests. The suspects allegedly trafficked 52 individuals from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia under the guise of lucrative job opportunities abroad.

The investigation revealed that the mastermind, Nirav Chaudhary, along with associates Preet Kamani and Ashish Rana, exploited unemployed youths by sending them to Myanmar to perform digital criminal activities under duress. The police acted on a tip-off that these traffickers were linked with Chinese cybercrime syndicates.

The trafficked individuals were promised entry-level computer tasks but were ultimately coerced into scams. The operation saw large sums of money distributed as commissions to Chaudhary and his partners, Kamani and Rana, highlighting the financial incentives driving this criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)