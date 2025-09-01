India Enforces Strict Immigration Act with Tough Penalties
The new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, in India includes severe penalties for forged passport or visa use. With the President's assent, it mandates reporting foreigner information by institutions and airlines. The legislation consolidates previous acts, imposing up to seven years of jail time and fines for violations.
The newly effective Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, introduces stringent regulations for managing foreigners and immigration in India, establishing severe penalties for fraudulent travel document usage. The act, which received presidential assent on April 4, 2025, is now in force, promising tough repercussions for any violations.
The legislation mandates that hotels, universities, hospitals, and airlines report detailed information about foreign nationals. Any individual found using forged passports or visas can face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine reaching Rs 10 lakh.
This comprehensive law supersedes previous frameworks, combining the Passport (Entry into India) Act, Registration of Foreigners Act, Foreigners Act, and Immigration (Carriers' Liability) Act, thereby streamlining India's immigration regulatory process effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
