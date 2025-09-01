Railway Federations Demand Fair Bonus and Pay Commission Action

Railway federations across India have called for an urgent increase in the productivity-linked bonus for employees ahead of the Dussehra festival.

The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and Indian Railways Employee Federation (IREF) have expressed dissatisfaction over the non-issuance of a gazette notification for the eighth pay commission, despite its approval over six months ago.

Demonstrations are set for September 19, as central government employees voice their frustration over long-standing grievances regarding salary and bonus alignment.

