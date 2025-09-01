Left Menu

Railway Federations Demand Fair Bonus and Pay Commission Action

Prominent railway federations in India are demanding an increase in the productivity-linked bonus for employees before Dussehra. They also call for the issuance of a gazette notification for the eighth pay commission. Demonstrations are planned in protest of the government's delay in addressing these demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:04 IST
Railway Federations Demand Fair Bonus and Pay Commission Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway federations across India have called for an urgent increase in the productivity-linked bonus for employees ahead of the Dussehra festival.

The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and Indian Railways Employee Federation (IREF) have expressed dissatisfaction over the non-issuance of a gazette notification for the eighth pay commission, despite its approval over six months ago.

Demonstrations are set for September 19, as central government employees voice their frustration over long-standing grievances regarding salary and bonus alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insensitive Remark by Senior MLA Sparks Political Outrage

Insensitive Remark by Senior MLA Sparks Political Outrage

 India
2
E-Rickshaw Driver Caught in Rs 3 Lakh Bank Fraud

E-Rickshaw Driver Caught in Rs 3 Lakh Bank Fraud

 India
3
Coalition of the Willing Eyes U.S. President for Ukraine Support Talks

Coalition of the Willing Eyes U.S. President for Ukraine Support Talks

 Germany
4
Sanjay Raut Praises Devendra Fadnavis for Resolving Maratha Quota Crisis

Sanjay Raut Praises Devendra Fadnavis for Resolving Maratha Quota Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025