Railway Federations Demand Fair Bonus and Pay Commission Action
Prominent railway federations in India are demanding an increase in the productivity-linked bonus for employees before Dussehra. They also call for the issuance of a gazette notification for the eighth pay commission. Demonstrations are planned in protest of the government's delay in addressing these demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Railway federations across India have called for an urgent increase in the productivity-linked bonus for employees ahead of the Dussehra festival.
The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and Indian Railways Employee Federation (IREF) have expressed dissatisfaction over the non-issuance of a gazette notification for the eighth pay commission, despite its approval over six months ago.
Demonstrations are set for September 19, as central government employees voice their frustration over long-standing grievances regarding salary and bonus alignment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
