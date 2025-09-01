Confusion Over Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Deadline Challenges and Trust Issues Unfold

The Electoral Commission of India has announced crucial updates regarding the electoral roll revision exercise in Bihar, addressing confusion over its deadline. While the EC allows claims and objections till assembly constituency nominations, it maintains that these changes will apply after finalization.

The Supreme Court, identifying a trust issue in the process, has instructed the state's legal service authority to deploy paralegal volunteers. Their role is to assist voters and political parties in the completion of claims and objections. This move aims to ensure the electoral roll's accuracy and integrity, amid concerns raised by political parties like RJD and AIMIM.

The EC stressed that the deadline for revisions is crucial for maintaining the election schedule's integrity. However, the panel asserted that 99.5% of electors had filed eligibility documents, countering RJD's allegations. The process remains dynamic with notices pending for incomplete filings, ensuring transparency remains a key focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)