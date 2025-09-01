Confusion Over Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Deadline Challenges and Trust Issues Unfold
The Election Commission of India faces trust issues during the Bihar special intensive electoral roll revision. Despite the deadline for claims and objections, concerns remain about procedural transparency. The Supreme Court has directed legal aid to support voters. Political parties demand deadline extensions, citing incomplete processes and document disputes.
- Country:
- India
The Electoral Commission of India has announced crucial updates regarding the electoral roll revision exercise in Bihar, addressing confusion over its deadline. While the EC allows claims and objections till assembly constituency nominations, it maintains that these changes will apply after finalization.
The Supreme Court, identifying a trust issue in the process, has instructed the state's legal service authority to deploy paralegal volunteers. Their role is to assist voters and political parties in the completion of claims and objections. This move aims to ensure the electoral roll's accuracy and integrity, amid concerns raised by political parties like RJD and AIMIM.
The EC stressed that the deadline for revisions is crucial for maintaining the election schedule's integrity. However, the panel asserted that 99.5% of electors had filed eligibility documents, countering RJD's allegations. The process remains dynamic with notices pending for incomplete filings, ensuring transparency remains a key focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Most claims, objections filed by political parties for exclusion of names from draft electoral rolls, not inclusion: EC to SC.
SC says confusion over Bihar SIR exercise 'largely trust issue', asks political parties to 'activate' themselves.
SC directs Bihar Legal Service Authority to deploy para-legal volunteers to assist voters, political parties in filing claims, objections.
Indonesian Political Parties Concede: Unrest Sparks Major Perk Revocation
Push for Electoral Roll Deadline Extension in Bihar