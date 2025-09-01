Tragedy in Varanasi: DNA Test to Identify Father of Deceased Newborn

A tragic incident unfolded in Varanasi as the newborn daughter of a gang rape survivor has died. The police plan to conduct a DNA test to determine the biological father among those arrested for the crime. The woman was gang-raped by seven men in December and lamented the loss of her last ray of hope.

The infant appeared to have choked after drinking milk, just days after her birth in a city hospital. Police have apprehended all the accused, with the last suspect taken into custody on Sunday. A senior officer confirmed that efforts are underway for the DNA test.

The grieving mother expressed her resolve to educate her daughter and build her life anew, hopes now dashed with the infant's untimely death. She had committed to being both mother and father to the child she bore last month.