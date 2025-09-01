Tragedy in Varanasi: DNA Test to Identify Father of Deceased Newborn
In Varanasi, the newborn daughter of a gang rape survivor passed away, prompting police to plan a DNA test to identify the biological father among the arrested suspects. The woman, gang-raped by seven men in December, had hoped to raise her daughter as both mother and father.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Varanasi as the newborn daughter of a gang rape survivor has died. The police plan to conduct a DNA test to determine the biological father among those arrested for the crime. The woman was gang-raped by seven men in December and lamented the loss of her last ray of hope.
The infant appeared to have choked after drinking milk, just days after her birth in a city hospital. Police have apprehended all the accused, with the last suspect taken into custody on Sunday. A senior officer confirmed that efforts are underway for the DNA test.
The grieving mother expressed her resolve to educate her daughter and build her life anew, hopes now dashed with the infant's untimely death. She had committed to being both mother and father to the child she bore last month.
- READ MORE ON:
- Varanasi
- girl
- DNA test
- gang rape
- survivor
- infant death
- police
- biological father
- arrest
- hope
ALSO READ
Queen Camilla's Brave Stand: A Royal Survivor's Tale
Police Crack Down on Cyber Slavery Racket Trafficking Youths to Myanmar
Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants: Mamata.
Police Thwart Desperate Act Amid Property Dispute in Lucknow
Notorious Criminal Manoj Sada Captured in Joint Police Raid