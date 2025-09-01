PM Modi, President Putin Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties and Ukraine Peace Efforts

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a significant meeting with the President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin. The talks underscored the enduring importance of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, a relationship that has stood the test of time across political, economic, and security dimensions.

The meeting came at a critical juncture in global affairs, providing both leaders an opportunity to review bilateral cooperation, assess regional security concerns, and deliberate on ways to ensure global stability.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Discussions between the two leaders placed a strong emphasis on economic, financial, and energy cooperation. India and Russia have witnessed steady growth in trade relations, particularly in the energy sector, where Russia has emerged as a key supplier of crude oil and natural gas to India. This cooperation has been central in helping India secure its energy needs amid global market volatility.

Financial collaborations were also reviewed, with both leaders welcoming efforts to expand bilateral trade settlements in national currencies, an initiative aimed at reducing dependency on third-party currencies and strengthening resilience against global financial disruptions.

On the industrial front, India and Russia continue to work together in defense manufacturing, nuclear energy, space research, and technology transfer, reflecting the multidimensional nature of the partnership.

Dialogue on Regional and Global Issues

A considerable portion of the talks was devoted to regional and international developments, most notably the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent position that dialogue and diplomacy are the only pathways to sustainable peace. He expressed support for recent international initiatives aimed at de-escalation and stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to reach a ceasefire and a durable peace settlement.

India has maintained a careful balance in its approach to the Ukraine crisis—while upholding its long-standing friendship with Russia, it has consistently advocated for peace and humanitarian relief, positioning itself as a responsible stakeholder on the global stage.

Reinforcing the Strategic Partnership

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, a unique status accorded to India-Russia relations that goes beyond conventional diplomatic ties. This partnership spans critical areas such as defense cooperation, joint military exercises, advanced weapons development, space exploration, nuclear energy collaboration, cybersecurity, and capacity-building initiatives.

The partnership has historically been anchored in trust and mutual respect, with India viewing Russia as a time-tested ally and Russia recognizing India as a vital partner in the Asia-Pacific and global multipolar order.

Looking Ahead: Annual Summit in India

Prime Minister Modi extended a warm invitation to President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit. This summit is expected to chart the future trajectory of India-Russia ties, providing a platform for both nations to set new goals in trade, technology, defense, and cultural exchange.

President Putin welcomed the invitation, reaffirming his commitment to deepening cooperation with India. The Annual Summit tradition has been an important cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, consistently producing tangible agreements and forward-looking roadmaps.

The Modi-Putin meeting in Tianjin was not only a reaffirmation of the long-standing strategic partnership but also a reflection of the evolving geopolitical landscape where India plays a balancing role. By emphasizing cooperation in energy, finance, and technology, and by calling for peaceful resolution of conflicts, the talks highlighted India’s dual commitment to its national interests and its responsibilities as a global power.

As the SCO Summit continues, the discussions between India and Russia are likely to set the tone for deeper engagement across Eurasia, reinforcing the belief that in a time of shifting global alliances, the India-Russia bond remains one of stability, trust, and shared vision for peace.