Delhi High Court Halts Controversial Prosecutor Hiring Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has paused an advertisement inviting retired prosecutors for 196 public prosecutor vacancies, citing a lack of opportunity for young lawyers. The court demands a response from the Delhi government and UPSC, challenging the recruitment method's legality and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:57 IST
The Delhi High Court has issued a stay order on an advertisement by the director of prosecution that sought to fill 196 public prosecutor vacancies exclusively with retired prosecutors. Justice Sachin Datta expressed concern over the denial of opportunities for young lawyers and labeled the practice as 'unacceptable' and 'unfortunate'.

The court took this step following a petition challenging the August 22 advertisement, which allegedly bypassed the established recruitment process through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or other authorities. The court has now ordered the director of prosecution, along with Delhi's chief secretary and principal secretary (home), to respond within two weeks.

The petitioner, lawyer Vikas Verma, and his counsel, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, argued that the advertisement disregards inclusion and reservation policies, adversely affecting marginalized communities. The court emphasized the need for a progressive approach and insisted on a review and rational decision regarding the recruitment process.

