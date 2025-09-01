Tragic Accident Claims Life of PAC Constable at Gorakhnath Temple

A tragic accident at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur has claimed the life of a 27-year-old PAC constable, Abhishek Dubey, and injured his colleague. Dubey, part of the 30th PAC battalion in Gonda, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding hit a divider.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Mahaveer Chapra under the jurisdiction of Belipar police station. Dubey was on his way to the temple with PRD jawan Markandey when the motorcycle's accelerator reportedly got stuck, causing the vehicle to inadvertently mount the divider.

Locals were quick to assist and notify the police. Belipar police station SHO Vishal Singh reported that Dubey was conscious but severely injured, leading to his quick hospital transport. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his lung injuries before reaching BRD Medical College. Further investigations are ongoing.

