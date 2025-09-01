Left Menu

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed SpiceJet to compensate a passenger Rs 55,000 for a 14-hour flight delay. The delay, caused by a technical glitch, was inadequately handled as passengers received only a burger and fries. The order cites deficiencies under Civil Aviation Requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:17 IST
  • India

In a recent decision, a District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered SpiceJet to compensate a passenger with Rs 55,000 after deeming the airline's response to a 14-hour flight delay inadequate. The commission's verdict, made public on Monday, criticized the carrier's provision of just a single serving of burger and fries during the extensive delay.

The flight from Dubai to Mumbai, originally scheduled for July 27, 2024, was significantly delayed due to a technical issue, a common claim made by airlines facing operational hurdles. However, the commission, led by President Pradeep Kadu and member Gauri M Kapse, stressed that SpiceJet could not rely solely on such explanations, as it failed to fulfill its obligation to ensure passenger comfort during prolonged delays.

While SpiceJet defended its actions by citing operational constraints under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines, the commission found these reasons insufficient. It concluded the airline did not adequately address the complaint of insufficient service, awarding compensation for the incurred expenses and mental distress faced by the passenger.

