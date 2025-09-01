Jyotiraditya Scindia Calls for Regulators to Build Inclusive Digital Ecosystems

In a landmark address at the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) 2025, Union Minister of Communications Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia urged regulators worldwide to evolve beyond their traditional roles as gatekeepers and embrace the responsibility of building inclusive digital ecosystems. Speaking virtually at the Executive Roundtable session themed “What does it take for regulators to become digital ecosystem builders?”, the Minister positioned India as a global model of regulatory innovation and digital transformation.

The 25th edition of the GSR, hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh from 31 August to 3 September 2025, convened heads of national ICT authorities, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from over 190 countries. Organized annually by the ITU, the event provides a global platform for dialogue on telecom regulation, digital policy, and sustainable innovation. The theme for this year’s summit—“Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development”—set the stage for discussions on future-ready regulatory frameworks.

A Bold Call to Action

Addressing a distinguished global audience, Minister Scindia described the GSR as “a beacon of international cooperation, where wisdom embraces innovation, and where together we chart the course of our shared digital destiny.” He stressed that regulation must transform in line with the evolving digital economy, and outlined three defining dimensions for regulators of the future:

From Rule-Setters to Ecosystem Designers: Moving beyond reactive policies to proactive frameworks that enable public digital infrastructure, interoperable platforms, and innovation-friendly environments. Catalysts for Innovation: Establishing regulatory sandboxes that allow startups and innovators to test disruptive ideas safely, ensuring market stability while promoting entrepreneurship. Trust as the Core of Regulation: Embedding citizen-centric policies, grievance redressal systems, and strong data protection standards to safeguard trust in digital economies.

India as a Global Example

The Minister showcased India’s rapid digital transformation as a model of what visionary regulation can achieve. Among the highlights:

5G Rollout : Covering 99.9% of districts (776 districts) , connecting over 300 million users , and powering the world’s highest per capita data usage .

Policy Reforms : The Telecommunications Act, 2023 and Telecom Cybersecurity Rules, 2024 replaced colonial-era frameworks with modern laws fit for the AI and quantum age .

Digital Bharat Nidhi : India’s new universal digital service fund , blending public and private participation to extend last-mile connectivity.

Flagship Initiatives: Aadhaar, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM-WANI, BharatNet, and India Post, described by the Minister as “living arteries of empowerment”, demonstrating how regulation can seed and scale digital public infrastructure.

Global Cooperation and Future Challenges

Minister Scindia emphasized that building a sustainable global digital future requires harmonization and collaboration. He called for:

Harmonizing spectrum bands to improve efficiency and global interoperability.

Rationalizing regulatory costs to reduce burdens on consumers and operators.

Building green, disaster-resilient networks to ensure sustainability.

A Digital Consumer Charter as a global benchmark to enshrine fairness, transparency, and trust in the digital domain.

Balancing AI Innovation and Safety

The Minister also touched on the dual challenge of regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI). India, he said, advocates a balanced approach—one that supports innovation while addressing risks of misuse.

He cited the IndiaAI Mission, launched in 2024 with an allocation of ₹10,371.92 crore (USD 1.2 billion), as a step towards building an AI ecosystem grounded in safety, ethics, and inclusivity. India’s regulatory philosophy, he underlined, is to remain open, flexible, and oriented towards the public good.

Regulation as a Builder of Nations

Reflecting on the changing role of regulators, Shri Scindia declared that regulation is no longer confined to issuing licenses or penalties. Instead, it must be about laying vision, building trust, and shaping societies that are future-ready.

“If we succeed, we will not merely connect people—we will empower them. We will not just build networks—we will build nations,” the Minister concluded.

India’s Rising Global Role

India’s participation at GSR 2025 reaffirmed its status as not only the world’s largest digital society but also a thought leader in regulatory transformation. With its blend of policy innovation, large-scale digital rollouts, and people-centric initiatives, India is charting a path for a secure, inclusive, and globally harmonized digital future.