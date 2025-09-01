Left Menu

DHCBA Calls for Transparent Judiciary in Delhi

The Delhi High Court Bar Association urges for greater transparency in judges' appointments and transfers, citing frequent overlooked bar members and transfers causing unease. They demand better consultation to strengthen public faith in the judiciary, emphasizing the importance of judicial independence and continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has penned a letter to the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, and the Supreme Court collegium, calling for heightened transparency in the appointments and transfers of judges within the Delhi High Court.

Expressing concern over the frequent transfers of judges, the DHCBA highlighted a prevailing perception that members of the Delhi High Court bar are being neglected in judicial appointments. The bar body described this as an 'unfortunate' situation and urged for more transparency and consultation in the process to bolster trust within the legal community and with the public.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa also addressed a letter to the CJI, urging the reconsideration of transferring Justices Arun Monga and Tara Vitasta Ganju. Pahwa expressed concerns over potential influences of 'unverified reports.' The DHCBA emphasized that while the collegium holds the power of appointment and transfer, the bar should be an equal stakeholder in these crucial decisions regarding justice administration.

