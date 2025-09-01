Left Menu

School Teacher Among Seven Arrested in Major Rajasthan Opium Bust

In Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police busted a narcotics trafficking network, arresting seven individuals including a government school teacher. The operation seized over 37 kilograms of opium. The suspects were allegedly part of an organized network stretching from Jhalawar to Jodhpur, involving multiple individuals.

The Rajasthan Police recently dismantled a significant narcotics-trafficking syndicate in the Jhalawar district, arresting seven individuals, one of whom was a government school teacher. Authorities seized over 37 kilograms of opium, revealing an organized operation branching from Jhalawar to Jodhpur, according to Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.

A key suspect, Anil Vishnoi, was detained in Jhalrapatan, leading to the recovery of 32.4 kilograms of opium. Vishnoi allegedly admitted to obtaining the drugs from contacts named Shivnarayan and Rambabu. This information prompted police to raid the pair's hideouts, resulting in the seizure of 2.7 kg of opium and a Bolero vehicle.

Further investigations traced the drug supply to Suresh Patidar, also known as Suresh Master, a government teacher, and Balchand Patidar. Both individuals were arrested. Police continue to interrogate all seven suspects to unearth more details about the drug trafficking chain.

