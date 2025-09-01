Punjab's Urgent Call: Ignoring the Floods?
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticizes the central government, accusing it of neglecting the state after devastating floods. He highlights the pending funds and lack of relief efforts. The minister's condemnation extends to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers for not addressing Punjab's plight effectively.
In the wake of devastating floods, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has accused the central government of overlooking the disaster that has wreaked havoc on the state. Cheema criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for staying silent on the issue, despite actively engaging on social media.
The finance minister further condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to assure the release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds and a relief package. Cheema's remarks come after Shah spoke with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about the flood situation.
The Punjab government has taken its own steps to address the emergency, with the excise and taxation department contributing Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. However, Cheema lamented what he perceives as the central government's indifference amid one of the state's worst natural disasters in nearly four decades.
