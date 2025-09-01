Left Menu

Algerian Boxer Fights for Right to Compete Without Genetic Testing

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a World Boxing decision that mandates genetic sex testing for event participation. She seeks to compete in the 2025 World Boxing Championships without undergoing the test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:41 IST
Algerian Boxer Fights for Right to Compete Without Genetic Testing
Imane Khelif
  • Country:
  • Germany

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a ruling by World Boxing that requires her to undergo genetic sex testing to participate in upcoming events.

The appeal is an effort to overturn this decision, allowing Khelif to compete in the 2025 World Boxing Championships without being subjected to the test, according to a statement by CAS.

While Khelif's request to suspend the ruling during the appeal process was dismissed, the legal battle continues as she strives to assert her right to compete freely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

Health Concerns Surge for Jailed Imran Khan Amid Denied Medical Access

 Pakistan
2
India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

 India
3
Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

Controversial Eviction Drive in Assam Targets Muslim Families

 India
4
Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

Devastating Doda Floods: Relief Efforts Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025