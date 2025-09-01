Algerian Boxer Fights for Right to Compete Without Genetic Testing
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a World Boxing decision that mandates genetic sex testing for event participation. She seeks to compete in the 2025 World Boxing Championships without undergoing the test.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a ruling by World Boxing that requires her to undergo genetic sex testing to participate in upcoming events.
The appeal is an effort to overturn this decision, allowing Khelif to compete in the 2025 World Boxing Championships without being subjected to the test, according to a statement by CAS.
While Khelif's request to suspend the ruling during the appeal process was dismissed, the legal battle continues as she strives to assert her right to compete freely.
