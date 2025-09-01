Supreme Court Decision Key to Future of Indian Super League

The Supreme Court reserved its order concerning the renewal of the master rights agreement essential for hosting Indian Super League (ISL) matches, amidst ongoing legal deliberations.

A bench led by Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi will issue a short order before pronouncing a verdict on the AIFF's constitution. They await additional clarity on the National Sports Governance Act of 2025.

The court stressed the urgency of final resolutions to prevent ISL's season disruption, urging timely compliance with FIFA and AFC statutes, while AIFF assures transparent processes for governance and league operations.