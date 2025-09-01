Punjab MLA Stands Strong Amidst Flood Crisis, Calls for Action

The state of Punjab is in a crisis as unprecedented floods cause devastation across the region. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an MLA from Sanour, has launched a scathing attack on a senior IAS officer over inaction, particularly the failure to desilt the Tangri river.

Pathanmajra accused the ruling party's leadership of attempting to suppress Punjab MLAs while ignoring pressing administrative duties. He raised issues multiple times in the Punjab Assembly and directly with the Principal Secretary for water resources, but no significant steps were taken.

As villages in his constituency are submerged, Pathanmajra has called for immediate action, including bureaucratic changes and an end to oppressive actions by party elites, emphasizing that the government must prioritize the needs of the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)