Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Indian Army's Drone Donation to Nepal

The Indian Army has gifted six locally-made target practice drones and ground support equipment to the Nepalese Army. This gesture, highlighted by a post on X under 'India-Nepal Friendship, Brotherhood Beyond Borders', aims to boost Nepal's defence capabilities and enhance bilateral military cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:41 IST
Strengthening Ties: Indian Army's Drone Donation to Nepal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has made a strategic move to fortify its ties with Nepal by gifting six indigenous target practice drones, along with essential ground support equipment, to the Nepalese Army. This gesture was marked by a special ceremony held at the integrated check post in Sonauli.

In a message shared on X, the Indian Army emphasized that this act is a step towards fostering the 'India-Nepal Friendship, Brotherhood Beyond Borders'. The initiative aims to support the capability enhancement of the Nepal Army, affirming India's commitment to bolstering regional defense partnerships.

This exchange is a significant mark of goodwill, underlining the collaborative efforts and the shared strategic interests between the two neighboring nations, further strengthening their longstanding military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandigarh Officials Tackle Rain-Induced Challenges with On-Ground Inspections

Chandigarh Officials Tackle Rain-Induced Challenges with On-Ground Inspectio...

 India
2
Karnataka's New Nutrition Initiative: Tailored Diets for Hospital Patients

Karnataka's New Nutrition Initiative: Tailored Diets for Hospital Patients

 India
3
Thrilling Ninth Day at the U.S. Open: Key Highlights and Standout Performances

Thrilling Ninth Day at the U.S. Open: Key Highlights and Standout Performanc...

 Global
4
India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph

India's Dominating Hockey Performance: A 15-0 Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025