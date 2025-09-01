Strengthening Ties: Indian Army's Drone Donation to Nepal

The Indian Army has made a strategic move to fortify its ties with Nepal by gifting six indigenous target practice drones, along with essential ground support equipment, to the Nepalese Army. This gesture was marked by a special ceremony held at the integrated check post in Sonauli.

In a message shared on X, the Indian Army emphasized that this act is a step towards fostering the 'India-Nepal Friendship, Brotherhood Beyond Borders'. The initiative aims to support the capability enhancement of the Nepal Army, affirming India's commitment to bolstering regional defense partnerships.

This exchange is a significant mark of goodwill, underlining the collaborative efforts and the shared strategic interests between the two neighboring nations, further strengthening their longstanding military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)