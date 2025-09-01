DoP Partners With ESRI India to Strengthen DIGIPIN Digital Addressing System

The Department of Posts (DoP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ESRI India Technologies Private Limited, a leading provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions, to enhance the implementation of the DIGIPIN initiative. The MoU signing ceremony took place at Dak Bhawan, New Delhi, marking a milestone in the government’s mission to build a modern, citizen-centric digital addressing system.

Under the agreement, DoP will leverage ESRI India’s high-resolution imagery and street basemaps for the DIGIPIN portal, making the platform more accurate and user-friendly. In addition, the collaboration will integrate DIGIPIN with Esri India’s Living Atlas portal, thereby making it accessible to the global GIS community. ESRI India will also extend technical support and expertise to ensure smooth integration and performance of DIGIPIN.

What is DIGIPIN?

The DIGIPIN initiative is a forward-looking project of the Department of Posts aimed at creating a digital addressing system that is precise, robust, and accessible to citizens and government stakeholders alike. The system assigns a unique digital address to every location, enabling more efficient delivery of postal and government services while also benefiting logistics, e-commerce, emergency services, and urban planning.

By harnessing GIS technology, DIGIPIN will ensure that addressing becomes standardized, location-based, and verifiable, reducing dependency on traditional paper-based or inconsistent address formats.

Leaders’ Perspectives

Shri Harpreet Singh, Member (Operations), Department of Posts, emphasized the significance of the partnership:

“This collaboration with ESRI India marks a major step forward in realizing the vision of the DIGIPIN initiative. With ESRI’s robust base maps and geospatial technology, DIGIPIN will empower citizens and government services with accuracy and accessibility.”

Mr. Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, ESRI India, expressed pride in the collaboration:

“We are proud to collaborate with the Department of Posts on this landmark initiative. ESRI India’s GIS expertise and advanced mapping solutions will support DIGIPIN to become a robust digital addressing system, driving efficiency in various sectors and supporting India’s broader digital transformation.”

Enhancing Citizen-Centric Services

The partnership between DoP and ESRI India is expected to have far-reaching impacts:

Improved Service Delivery : DIGIPIN will help the postal department deliver letters, parcels, and government services with greater efficiency and fewer errors.

Support for Digital Governance : The integration with GIS will provide reliable datasets for government schemes, planning, and monitoring.

Boost for E-Commerce and Logistics : Companies can utilize DIGIPIN to streamline last-mile deliveries and optimize supply chains.

Emergency and Disaster Management : Accurate location mapping will assist in timely response during natural disasters or emergencies .

Citizen Empowerment: With simplified access to digital addresses, citizens will benefit from greater transparency and accountability in service delivery.

A Step Towards Digital India

The MoU aligns with the Government of India’s larger vision of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, combining the Department of Posts’ vast nationwide network with ESRI India’s advanced GIS capabilities. Together, they will create a citizen-friendly digital ecosystem that enhances governance, improves service delivery, and fosters inclusive digital transformation.

The signing of the MoU between the Department of Posts and ESRI India is a pivotal moment in India’s digital journey. By integrating cutting-edge geospatial technology with the postal system, the collaboration promises to make DIGIPIN a reliable, precise, and widely accessible digital addressing platform. This initiative not only modernizes India’s postal services but also supports a broad spectrum of stakeholders—from government agencies to businesses and individual citizens—strengthening India’s position as a global leader in digital innovation and governance.