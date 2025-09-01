Left Menu

Bombay High Court Challenges Maratha Protestors with Deadline

The Bombay High Court warned Manoj Jarange and Maratha protesters about disrupting Mumbai due to violations during their agitation. The protesters blocked critical areas, leading to city paralysis. The court calls for streets to be cleared by Tuesday noon and criticized protests outside of designated areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:29 IST
Bombay High Court Challenges Maratha Protestors with Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has issued a stern warning to Manoj Jarange and the Maratha protesters, who have been causing significant disruptions across Mumbai as part of their ongoing agitation. The court highlighted the severe impact of the unrest, noting that the city has been left 'literally paralysed' due to the protesters violating the agreed-upon conditions for their demonstration.

In response to the growing crisis, the court has given the protesters an ultimatum: clear the streets by Tuesday noon. The protesters have been involved in various activities—such as dancing, playing sports, and cooking on public roads—leading to blockages in key areas of the city, including around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Churchgate railway stations.

Emphasizing the need to maintain order, the court questioned the government's lack of action in clearing the streets and called for adherence to the legal framework. The protests, initially sanctioned to take place peacefully at Azad Maidan, have extended beyond the designated area, raising concerns for public safety during the ongoing Ganpati festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
3
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global
4
Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025