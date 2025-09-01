Bombay High Court Challenges Maratha Protestors with Deadline

The Bombay High Court has issued a stern warning to Manoj Jarange and the Maratha protesters, who have been causing significant disruptions across Mumbai as part of their ongoing agitation. The court highlighted the severe impact of the unrest, noting that the city has been left 'literally paralysed' due to the protesters violating the agreed-upon conditions for their demonstration.

In response to the growing crisis, the court has given the protesters an ultimatum: clear the streets by Tuesday noon. The protesters have been involved in various activities—such as dancing, playing sports, and cooking on public roads—leading to blockages in key areas of the city, including around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Churchgate railway stations.

Emphasizing the need to maintain order, the court questioned the government's lack of action in clearing the streets and called for adherence to the legal framework. The protests, initially sanctioned to take place peacefully at Azad Maidan, have extended beyond the designated area, raising concerns for public safety during the ongoing Ganpati festival.

