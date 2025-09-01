Left Menu

Mumbai's Chaos: Maratha Quota Protestors Grind City to a Halt

Protests by Maratha quota activists disrupted daily life in south Mumbai, affecting even the Bombay High Court. Roads were blocked, and a judge had to walk to court. The demonstrators' demand for a 10% reservation for Marathas urged them to occupy streets and surround key areas, creating widespread inconveniences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maratha quota protestors caused significant disruption across south Mumbai, affecting ordinary citizens and even the Bombay High Court. A blockade forced a judge to walk part of the way to court.

Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad described the city as being 'literally paralysed,' with protesters flooding streets like Marine Drive and CST, engaging in activities from dancing to cooking.

Demonstrators demand a 10% reservation in government jobs for the Maratha community under the OBC category. Amidst deafening slogans, high court operations faced nearly insurmountable challenges due to restricted judge and lawyer movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

