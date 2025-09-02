Nationwide Protests Demand Fair Wages Amid Trump Criticism
Protesters across major US cities, including Chicago, New York, and San Francisco, rallied on Labor Day to criticize former President Trump and demand better wages. These demonstrations highlighted issues like stagnant wages, immigration challenges, and perceived attacks on democracy and workers' rights.
- Country:
- United States
In a show of solidarity and dissent, thousands of protesters took to the streets in several major US cities on Labor Day, voicing frustration over low wages and former President Donald Trump's policies.
Organized by groups such as One Fair Wage, the demonstrations in cities like Chicago, New York, and San Francisco emphasized the struggles of workers facing a stagnant federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. The protests also addressed broader issues, such as immigration rights and alleged threats to democracy.
Prominent voices at the rallies called for collective action against perceived economic and political inequities, urging the public to oppose policies that favor billionaires over the working class. The calls for change echoed nationwide, illustrating a growing discontent with current socio-economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Enforces Strict Immigration Act with Tough Penalties
Assam CM Champions Bengali Hindus and Stands Against Illegal Immigration
Chicago Stands Firm Against Federal Immigration Crackdown
Australia Grapples with Anti-Immigration Rallies Amid Neo-Nazi Links
Chicago vs. Federal Surge: Immigration and Law Enforcement Clash