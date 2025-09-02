Nationwide Protests Demand Fair Wages Amid Trump Criticism

In a show of solidarity and dissent, thousands of protesters took to the streets in several major US cities on Labor Day, voicing frustration over low wages and former President Donald Trump's policies.

Organized by groups such as One Fair Wage, the demonstrations in cities like Chicago, New York, and San Francisco emphasized the struggles of workers facing a stagnant federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. The protests also addressed broader issues, such as immigration rights and alleged threats to democracy.

Prominent voices at the rallies called for collective action against perceived economic and political inequities, urging the public to oppose policies that favor billionaires over the working class. The calls for change echoed nationwide, illustrating a growing discontent with current socio-economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)