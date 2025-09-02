Belgium's Bold Move: Recognizing Palestine at the UN
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced that Belgium will recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly. By signing the New York Declaration, Belgium supports a two-state solution and plans to impose sanctions on Israel, signaling a significant diplomatic stance.
In a landmark diplomatic decision, Belgium has declared its intention to recognize a Palestinian state during the upcoming U.N. General Assembly. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot confirmed the move on Tuesday, as the country aligns with the principles of the New York Declaration.
Prevot emphasized Belgium's commitment to a peaceful two-state solution where a Palestinian state and Israel coexist harmoniously. This announcement positions Belgium among a group of nations advocating for significant diplomatic changes in the Middle East.
Additionally, Belgium plans to implement firm sanctions on the Israeli government, reinforcing its stance and joining international efforts to promote lasting peace in the region.
