High Court Raises Alarms Over Female Safety in Gyms

The Allahabad High Court has flagged critical issues regarding the safety and dignity of women being trained by male gym trainers without sufficient safeguards in place.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav highlighted these concerns while reviewing an appeal by Meerut-based gym trainer Nitin Saini, accused of using inappropriate language towards a female client.

Set for further hearing on September 8, the case also involves allegations of the trainer creating obscene content. The court instructed the investigating officer to verify whether the gym is legally registered and adequately staffed with female trainers.