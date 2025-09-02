Left Menu

High Court Raises Alarms Over Female Safety in Gyms

The Allahabad High Court has expressed grave concerns about women being trained by male gym trainers without sufficient safeguards. This arose during a case where a male trainer, Nitin Saini, faced accusations of inappropriate conduct. The court has sought information regarding the gym's operational legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:48 IST
The Allahabad High Court has flagged critical issues regarding the safety and dignity of women being trained by male gym trainers without sufficient safeguards in place.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav highlighted these concerns while reviewing an appeal by Meerut-based gym trainer Nitin Saini, accused of using inappropriate language towards a female client.

Set for further hearing on September 8, the case also involves allegations of the trainer creating obscene content. The court instructed the investigating officer to verify whether the gym is legally registered and adequately staffed with female trainers.

