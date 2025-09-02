A New Era of Sino-Russian Harmony
The meeting between China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Beijing highlights the strong and cooperative relationship between the two nations, characterized by mutual respect and strategic collaboration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:55 IST
In a recent meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "dear friend," underscoring the robust relationship between the two major powers.
This meeting reflects the mutually beneficial collaboration and strategic coordination that defines Sino-Russian relations today, according to media reports.
The talks are a testament to the amicable ties between neighboring giants, further solidifying their comprehensive partnership on the global stage.
