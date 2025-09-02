Rage on the Road: Maratha Quota Protesters Attacked in Navi Mumbai
In Navi Mumbai, a group of protesters involved in the Maratha quota campaign were reportedly attacked by unidentified individuals following a road rage incident. The clash began over a minor vehicle accident and escalated into an assault, resulting in police action.
In Navi Mumbai, a disturbing road rage incident resulted in an attack on protesters involved in the Maratha quota agitation, police confirmed on Tuesday.
The confrontation began after a protesters' van allegedly bumped into a car near the Deravali Bridge, leading to a heated exchange. The car driver later returned with associates who purportedly assaulted the protesters.
The attack prompted Chandrakant Thorandler, one of the injured protesters, to file a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Act, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.
