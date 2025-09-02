Rage on the Road: Maratha Quota Protesters Attacked in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, a disturbing road rage incident resulted in an attack on protesters involved in the Maratha quota agitation, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The confrontation began after a protesters' van allegedly bumped into a car near the Deravali Bridge, leading to a heated exchange. The car driver later returned with associates who purportedly assaulted the protesters.

The attack prompted Chandrakant Thorandler, one of the injured protesters, to file a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Act, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.

