Left Menu

Rage on the Road: Maratha Quota Protesters Attacked in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, a group of protesters involved in the Maratha quota campaign were reportedly attacked by unidentified individuals following a road rage incident. The clash began over a minor vehicle accident and escalated into an assault, resulting in police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:49 IST
Rage on the Road: Maratha Quota Protesters Attacked in Navi Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Navi Mumbai, a disturbing road rage incident resulted in an attack on protesters involved in the Maratha quota agitation, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The confrontation began after a protesters' van allegedly bumped into a car near the Deravali Bridge, leading to a heated exchange. The car driver later returned with associates who purportedly assaulted the protesters.

The attack prompted Chandrakant Thorandler, one of the injured protesters, to file a police complaint. Authorities have registered a case under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Act, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New Spending Milestones

Liverpool's Record-Breaking Transfer Extravaganza: Premier League Sets New S...

 United Kingdom
2
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement

 India
3
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation

BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploi...

 India
4
Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

Hunt for Missing Helicopter over Borneo Island Intensifies

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025