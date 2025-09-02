Swift Justice: Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Police Encounter

A suspect accused of kidnapping a six-year-old girl was arrested in an encounter with police in Sonbhadra district, officials announced on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Amit Kumar reported that the suspect, Chandresh Kumar Baitha, allegedly kidnapped the girl from the Pipri area by enticing her with candy. The case was registered on Sunday, and the child was promptly rescued.

On Monday, police acted on a tip-off and cornered the suspect near Dhowki Nala. The accused fired at the officers before being incapacitated by police gunfire, which injured his right leg. Authorities retrieved a country-made pistol and ammunition from the scene. The accused is receiving medical care at the Myorpur community health centre.