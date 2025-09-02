Mystery Surrounds Student's Death at VSSUT: An Investigation Underway

In a gripping tragedy, the lifeless body of a final-year student from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, was discovered mysteriously under a bridge. The deceased, identified as Anjaneya Dash, hailing from Jajpur district, was pursuing mechanical engineering and resided at the Pulastya hostel.

Police reported that Dash's body was found beneath the PC bridge in Burla, suffering multiple injuries. Although he was promptly transferred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. His grieving family has been notified and is en route to Sambalpur.

While Dash's death remains shrouded in ambiguity, with allegations of murder from his family, Burla Police have accelerated their investigation. Inspector in Charge, S K Baliarsingh, mentioned that an accidental death is suggested by preliminary findings, but a thorough probe continues as the post-mortem awaits completion.