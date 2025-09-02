Progress on Security Guarantees for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Finland's President, Alexander Stubb, announced that substantial progress has been made in working out security guarantees for Ukraine, though he emphasized that such measures require a prior peace agreement.

Stubb highlighted the necessity of coordinating these security plans with the United States, which would play a crucial role as a backstop. He indicated that defense chiefs are actively engaged in formulating concrete strategies for a potential operation.

Despite these advances, Stubb expressed skepticism over an imminent peace deal or ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. He was among several European leaders who traveled to Washington last August for discussions with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on potential peace solutions.