Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media's Fatal Impact
In Delhi's Najafgarh, a man named Aman allegedly killed his wife after disputes over her social media presence. He then attempted suicide but was rescued and is now under custody. The incident highlights the potential dangers of conflicts arising from digital interactions.
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Najafgarh area, a man attempted to end his life after allegedly murdering his wife. The conflict, reportedly triggered by disagreements over her social media activity, ended fatally according to police reports on Tuesday.
The couple, identified as permanent residents of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, shared their Delhi residence with their two young sons. The husband, Aman, objected to his wife describing herself as a social media artist and her frequent activity on these platforms.
The altercation escalated into violence with the fatal strangulation of Aman's wife. Post-incident, Aman tried to take his own life but was rescued by local police and is now in custody. Authorities have preserved the body for post-mortem while continuing their investigation into the tragic event.
