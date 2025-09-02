Left Menu

Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media's Fatal Impact

In Delhi's Najafgarh, a man named Aman allegedly killed his wife after disputes over her social media presence. He then attempted suicide but was rescued and is now under custody. The incident highlights the potential dangers of conflicts arising from digital interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:14 IST
Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media's Fatal Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Najafgarh area, a man attempted to end his life after allegedly murdering his wife. The conflict, reportedly triggered by disagreements over her social media activity, ended fatally according to police reports on Tuesday.

The couple, identified as permanent residents of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, shared their Delhi residence with their two young sons. The husband, Aman, objected to his wife describing herself as a social media artist and her frequent activity on these platforms.

The altercation escalated into violence with the fatal strangulation of Aman's wife. Post-incident, Aman tried to take his own life but was rescued by local police and is now in custody. Authorities have preserved the body for post-mortem while continuing their investigation into the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global
2
CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

 India
3
Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

 India
4
Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025