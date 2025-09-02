Left Menu

Justice for Anand: Professor Acquitted in 2014 Harassment Case

Anand Viswanathan, a former economics professor, was acquitted of sexual harassment charges. Accused in 2014 by students caught cheating, the court found no evidence against him. Initially sentenced to three years, Viswanathan maintained his innocence, claiming a conspiracy with an invigilator's support to frame him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:33 IST
Justice for Anand: Professor Acquitted in 2014 Harassment Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, a court has acquitted former professor Anand Viswanathan of sexual harassment charges, closing a case dating back to 2014. The allegations, brought by five students, accused Viswanathan of inappropriate conduct after they were caught cheating during exams at Munnar Government College.

Previously, a trial court had sentenced Viswanathan to three years imprisonment, triggering his suspension. However, upon appeal, the Thodupuzha Additional Sessions Judge-IV, Laijumol Sherif, found a total lack of evidence to substantiate the claims, resulting in a complete acquittal for the embattled former educator.

Viswanathan, who always asserted his innocence, expressed relief following the verdict, stating the original accusations were falsely concocted as a result of a conspiracy involving students and possibly authorities, eager to undermine his career after he exposed cheating.

