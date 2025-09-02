Justice for Anand: Professor Acquitted in 2014 Harassment Case

In a landmark decision, a court has acquitted former professor Anand Viswanathan of sexual harassment charges, closing a case dating back to 2014. The allegations, brought by five students, accused Viswanathan of inappropriate conduct after they were caught cheating during exams at Munnar Government College.

Previously, a trial court had sentenced Viswanathan to three years imprisonment, triggering his suspension. However, upon appeal, the Thodupuzha Additional Sessions Judge-IV, Laijumol Sherif, found a total lack of evidence to substantiate the claims, resulting in a complete acquittal for the embattled former educator.

Viswanathan, who always asserted his innocence, expressed relief following the verdict, stating the original accusations were falsely concocted as a result of a conspiracy involving students and possibly authorities, eager to undermine his career after he exposed cheating.