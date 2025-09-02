Left Menu

School Principal Arrested on Sexual Misconduct Charges in Aligarh

A school principal in Aligarh was arrested after a Class 7 student accused him of sexual misconduct. The principal allegedly lured her with marriage promises and made inappropriate advances. Authorities responded quickly and suspended the principal from his position following his arrest under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A government junior high school principal in Aligarh district faces grave charges as allegations of sexual misconduct surface. The accused, facing accusations from a Class 7 student, allegedly made advances with false promises of 'nikah', according to local police reports.

Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi confirmed the rapid response by authorities, as the police acted decisively upon the serious complaint lodged by the student's family. The principal was apprehended under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the same day the complaint was filed.

In light of the arrest, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rakesh Kumar announced the immediate suspension of the principal. The swift police action underscores the severity with which such allegations are handled in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

