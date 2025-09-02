School Principal Arrested on Sexual Misconduct Charges in Aligarh

A government junior high school principal in Aligarh district faces grave charges as allegations of sexual misconduct surface. The accused, facing accusations from a Class 7 student, allegedly made advances with false promises of 'nikah', according to local police reports.

Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi confirmed the rapid response by authorities, as the police acted decisively upon the serious complaint lodged by the student's family. The principal was apprehended under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the same day the complaint was filed.

In light of the arrest, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rakesh Kumar announced the immediate suspension of the principal. The swift police action underscores the severity with which such allegations are handled in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)