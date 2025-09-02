India, Thailand Armies Begin 14th Maitree Exercise to Boost Counter-Terror Ops

The 14th edition of the India–Thailand joint military Exercise MAITREE-XIV began today with an impressive opening ceremony at the Joint Training Node (JTN), Umroi, Meghalaya. Scheduled from 1st to 14th September 2025, the two-week exercise is a key part of the ongoing defence cooperation programme between the two countries, designed to strengthen military-to-military exchanges, interoperability, and mutual understanding.

Composition of the Forces

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 120 personnel, is represented by a Battalion of the Madras Regiment, one of the oldest and most decorated regiments of the Army. The Royal Thai Army contingent, represented by the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 14th Infantry Brigade, includes 53 personnel.

The two sides will train together at the company level, focusing specifically on counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban terrain, conducted under the framework of Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter—which deals with peace and security enforcement measures.

Training Modules and Focus Areas

The structured programme over the fortnight includes:

Joint tactical drills and joint planning exercises.

Specialized weapons training and skills development .

Physical fitness sessions and endurance-building activities.

Raiding operations and room intervention techniques .

A 48-hour validation exercise simulating realistic counter-terrorist scenarios.

This final validation drill will test the synergy developed between both contingents, enabling them to operate seamlessly in complex environments.

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Ties

Exercise MAITREE, first instituted in 2006, has become a symbol of the growing strategic partnership between India and Thailand. Its 13th edition was held in Fort Vachiraprakan, Tak Province, Thailand, where Indian and Thai troops trained in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

The current edition in India underscores the continuity of this partnership and reflects the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace, stability, and security.

Strategic Context

India and Thailand share not only strong historical and cultural ties but also strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries face evolving security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, and transnational threats. Regular bilateral exercises such as MAITREE help prepare their armed forces to respond jointly to these challenges, while also reinforcing confidence-building measures.

By training in semi-urban terrains—environments that closely mirror real-world conflict zones—both armies enhance their capacity to tackle urban terrorism, hostage situations, and cross-border insurgent activities.

The commencement of MAITREE-XIV marks another milestone in the India–Thailand defence partnership. Over the next two weeks, soldiers from both nations will train, strategize, and learn from each other, creating bonds of camaraderie that go beyond tactical drills.

As the exercise culminates on 14th September 2025, it will not only validate joint counter-terrorism capabilities but also stand as a testimony to the growing friendship between the Indian and Royal Thai Armies.