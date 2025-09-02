Left Menu

Delhi Riots 2020: A Legal Chronicle

The Delhi High Court denied bail to activists involved in an alleged conspiracy related to the February 2020 Delhi riots. The case centers around activists booked under UAPA and IPC provisions for conspiracy charges. Despite multiple appeals and hearings, the court upheld the previous denial of bail.

The legal journey of a high-profile UAPA case linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots has seen another chapter close with the Delhi High Court refusing bail to activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others. The communal violence, which erupted in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, resulted in 54 deaths and over 700 injuries.

Imam and Khalid, along with other accused, were arrested in 2020 under UAPA and various IPC provisions as alleged masterminds behind the riots. Despite the series of arrests, bail pleas by the accused were denied by the trial court in 2022.

Between 2022 and 2024, several accused appealed their bail denial in the Delhi High Court. On September 2, 2024, the court dismissed the appeals of the 10 accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, thus upholding the decisions made by the lower courts.

