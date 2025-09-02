Police Bust Mangalsutra-Snatching Gang at Crowded Fairs
Nine gang members have been arrested for snatching mangalsutras at fairs and markets. Police recovered 19 stolen mangalsutras, an illegal pistol, and cartridges. The gang, led by Saroj Devi alias Maina Devi, used blades to commit the thefts. A case is registered, and further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested nine members of a gang involved in the theft of mangalsutras at fairs and crowded areas, officials reported on Tuesday.
The investigation led to the recovery of 19 stolen mangalsutras, along with an illegal firearm and its cartridges. Authorities revealed that a significant breakthrough came when an auto-rickshaw carrying seven female and two male suspects was stopped near Alipur Jita village.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar Singh, the gang, led by Saroj Devi alias Maina Devi, specialized in targeting crowded locations, using surgical blades as their weapon of choice to snatch jewelry. A thorough investigation is still in progress.
