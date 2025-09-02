Left Menu

Police Bust Mangalsutra-Snatching Gang at Crowded Fairs

Nine gang members have been arrested for snatching mangalsutras at fairs and markets. Police recovered 19 stolen mangalsutras, an illegal pistol, and cartridges. The gang, led by Saroj Devi alias Maina Devi, used blades to commit the thefts. A case is registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:01 IST
Police Bust Mangalsutra-Snatching Gang at Crowded Fairs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested nine members of a gang involved in the theft of mangalsutras at fairs and crowded areas, officials reported on Tuesday.

The investigation led to the recovery of 19 stolen mangalsutras, along with an illegal firearm and its cartridges. Authorities revealed that a significant breakthrough came when an auto-rickshaw carrying seven female and two male suspects was stopped near Alipur Jita village.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar Singh, the gang, led by Saroj Devi alias Maina Devi, specialized in targeting crowded locations, using surgical blades as their weapon of choice to snatch jewelry. A thorough investigation is still in progress.

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

 India
2
YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

 India
3
Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

 India
4
Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025