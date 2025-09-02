Left Menu

Panchayat Decision Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

A village panchayat in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, allowed a woman, Annu Rajbhar, to live with her alleged lover after being accused of adultery by her husband. The council effectively annulled the marriage without formal complaints being filed, raising questions about local governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising decision, a village panchayat in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, has allowed a woman accused of adultery to live with her alleged lover. This decision comes after her husband and in-laws sought permission to dissolve the three-month-old marriage.

The contentious meeting was held with both parties present, including the woman, Annu Rajbhar, and her alleged lover, Anish Rajbhar, who was initially taken hostage by the woman's in-laws. The village panchayat, after careful consideration of the situation, decided to annul the marriage.

While the decision has yet to face legal scrutiny, local authorities, led by SHO Kaushal Pathak, have confirmed that no formal complaints have been filed. The case has thus highlighted the complexities of local governance and traditional justice systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

