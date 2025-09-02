Dramatic Rescue: Missing Girl Found in Kulgam After Intense Investigation

In a gripping rescue operation, Himachal Pradesh Police successfully located a missing girl in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and arrested two individuals, including a woman, on kidnapping charges. The dramatic events followed a report by Ram Singh from Lahaul and Spiti about his wife's disappearance and later discovery in Punjab.

The special investigation was prompted on August 16 after Singh reported his wife Sapna and daughter Adhvika missing. With urgency, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector Mukesh Kumar was formed, cooperating closely with Punjab Police and conducting operations under challenging conditions across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigative team, navigating harsh weather and difficult terrains, leveraged technology and local intelligence to track down the suspects. Persistent efforts led to the arrest of a male and female accomplice and the safe recovery of the missing girl, who was reunified with her family.

