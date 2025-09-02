Tragedy in Peru: Indonesian Diplomat Killed Amid Rising Violence

An Indonesian diplomat was tragically shot dead as he arrived at his apartment in Lima, Peru's capital. The shocking incident unfolded when the diplomat, named Cetro Leonardo Purba, was attacked while traveling on his bicycle.

Authorities confirmed the diplomat was shot three times and succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to a hospital. The attack was captured on CCTV, revealing a gunman wearing a helmet and later escaping with an accomplice on a motorcycle. The motive for this violent act remains unknown.

This tragedy highlights rising crime rates in Peru. The government, under President Dina Boluarte, grapples with increasing homicides and extortion. Official data reflects a disturbing trend, with recorded murders in 2023 reaching unprecedented levels since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)