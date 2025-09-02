Left Menu

Kashmir Police Enforce Safety Measures Amid Weather Warnings

Kashmir Police Chief V K Birdi calls for a safety audit of buildings for emergency preparedness against flash floods and cloudbursts. This comes amidst reviewing security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The police are instructed to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the festival, focusing on major shrines and mosques.

The chief of Kashmir Police, V K Birdi, emphasized the necessity of conducting safety audits of buildings in the region amidst a forecast of inclement weather. With flash floods and cloudbursts posing potential threats, Birdi called for increased preparedness and audit measures.

During a security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, Birdi focused on ensuring comprehensive arrangements for the forthcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. He reiterated the need for a proactive approach to mitigate weather-related disruptions and safeguard the public during the festival.

The meeting, attended by range DIGs and SSPs of Kashmir Zone, highlighted the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance at major religious sites. Birdi instructed officers to enhance surveillance, improve traffic management, and ensure the smooth conduct of congregations and processions marking the celebrations.

