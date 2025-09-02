Left Menu

Deadly Clash at Pakistani Paramilitary Base: Twelve Killed in Fierce Battle

The attack on a paramilitary base in northwest Pakistan resulted in the deaths of six security personnel and six militants. A suicide bomber initiated the assault, leading to a 12-hour gunfight. The Pakistani Taliban, active in the border region, is suspected of involvement, although no group has claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a violent conflict, six security personnel and six militants were killed during an assault on a paramilitary force's base in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday. The attack commenced when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into the compound's boundary, triggering a 12-hour-long gun battle, as reported by the local police.

The incident also left 16 security personnel and three civilians injured. Regional police chief Sajjad Khan highlighted the bravery of the forces, noting their prolonged engagement against the assailants. The assault took place in Bannu, a town near the lawless border with Afghanistan, an area notorious for militant activity.

While no organization has taken responsibility so far, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is suspected, given their history of attacks and operations from Afghanistan. The group aims to replace the Pakistani government with a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Pakistan accuses militants of using Afghan soil for training and strategizing attacks, a claim Afghanistan denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

