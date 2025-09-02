Deadly Clash at Pakistani Paramilitary Base: Twelve Killed in Fierce Battle

In a violent conflict, six security personnel and six militants were killed during an assault on a paramilitary force's base in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday. The attack commenced when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into the compound's boundary, triggering a 12-hour-long gun battle, as reported by the local police.

The incident also left 16 security personnel and three civilians injured. Regional police chief Sajjad Khan highlighted the bravery of the forces, noting their prolonged engagement against the assailants. The assault took place in Bannu, a town near the lawless border with Afghanistan, an area notorious for militant activity.

While no organization has taken responsibility so far, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is suspected, given their history of attacks and operations from Afghanistan. The group aims to replace the Pakistani government with a strict interpretation of Islamic law. Pakistan accuses militants of using Afghan soil for training and strategizing attacks, a claim Afghanistan denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)