SA to Showcase Trade Strength at Intra-African Trade Fair in Algeria

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) is set to lead a dynamic delegation of 30 South African companies to the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), scheduled for 4–10 September 2025 in Algiers, Algeria. The move reaffirms South Africa’s commitment to regional economic integration, export expansion, and the advancement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Organised by Afreximbank, in collaboration with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the IATF is Africa’s premier platform for promoting trade among African countries and the diaspora. It brings together governments, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders under one roof to drive cross-border trade and investment.

A Strategic Opportunity for Growth and Integration

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi, emphasized the significance of South Africa’s participation in this high-profile event.

“Participating in international exhibitions like these is critical to the dtic’s mandate and the objectives of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029—to grow the economy, create jobs, drive industrialisation, enhance localisation, and foster inclusive growth by expanding the domestic market and exports,” he said.

The South African Pavilion at the fair will serve as a central hub to showcase the country's manufactured goods, services, innovation, and industrial capabilities across a wide range of sectors, including:

Agriculture and agri-processing

Automotive and components manufacturing

Mining and beneficiation

Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Renewable energy and power generation

Algeria: A Gateway to North African Markets

Godlimpi highlighted Algeria’s strategic importance as Africa’s third-largest economy and a critical player in the Maghreb region. Despite South Africa currently enjoying a trade surplus under the AfCFTA, he noted that preferential trade with Algeria remains underutilised.

“It is of importance that we establish direct trade routes to improve trade between the two countries,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister further encouraged both nations to intensify efforts to negotiate and implement preferential trade frameworks under AfCFTA protocols. This will allow businesses to leverage new market access opportunities, strengthen industrial cooperation, and diversify exports beyond traditional partners.

Boosting SMEs and Regional Value Chains

One of the dtic’s key objectives at IATF 2025 is to foster cross-border partnerships for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), a vital sector for employment and economic resilience. The trade fair is positioned to:

Facilitate regional value chain development

Enable joint ventures and technology transfer

Promote market access for women- and youth-owned businesses

Connect SMEs with investors and large corporates

“The trade fair will foster SME cross-border partnerships, enabling regional value chain integration and diversifying exports against the backdrop of volatilities in traditional markets,” Godlimpi explained.

This aligns with South Africa’s broader industrialisation policy aimed at deepening continental economic ties, strengthening local production capacity, and reducing reliance on imports from outside Africa.

IATF 2025: A Pan-African Marketplace

The IATF has grown substantially since its inception. With past editions held in Cairo (2018, 2023) and Durban (2021), the 2025 edition in Algiers is expected to attract:

35,000+ attendees from across Africa and the diaspora

1,600+ exhibitors showcasing goods and services

Delegations from over 75 countries , including major economic blocs and regional economic communities

High-level policy dialogues, including ministerial panels, trade and investment forums, industry-specific conferences, and business matchmaking events

The fair provides not just a commercial platform but a strategic space for policy dialogue, infrastructure planning, and discussions around AfCFTA implementation, payment systems, trade financing, and non-tariff barriers.

Reaping the AfCFTA Dividend

South Africa’s active participation in the IATF is closely tied to its AfCFTA strategy, which seeks to increase intra-African trade from current levels of approximately 17% to over 50% by 2040. The country views continental trade as a key pillar for:

Economic transformation

Industrial diversification

Youth employment

Inclusive and sustainable development

By building trade links with countries like Algeria and others in North Africa, South Africa is helping to realise the full potential of the AfCFTA, turning Africa into a unified trading bloc capable of competing globally.

Final Thoughts: Africa Rising, Together

The Intra-African Trade Fair is more than a marketplace—it is a continental movement to reshape Africa’s economic future through solidarity, industrialisation, and collaboration. South Africa’s presence at IATF 2025 will not only spotlight its export potential but also contribute to the collective growth of Africa’s economy.