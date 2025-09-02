Court Clears Way for Termination of Climate Change Grants

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has given the Trump administration the green light to terminate over $16 billion in climate change grants. Originally awarded to various non-profits under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act during Joe Biden's presidency, these grants faced scrutiny as the Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency sought to cut funding.

The decision came after a 2-1 vote by the court, which argued that a lower court lacked jurisdiction over the non-profit groups' case. The grants had been awarded under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program, aimed at reducing emissions, but were contested due to alleged concerns of fraud and misalignment with agency priorities under EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

District Judge Tanya Chutkan had initially ruled to release the funds, but this decision was overturned by the appeals court, citing jurisdictional reasons and supporting the EPA's discretion in the matter. The dispute continues to highlight the ongoing legal complexities and contrasting environmental priorities across U.S. administrations.