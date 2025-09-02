Left Menu

Maratha Reservation: Bhujbal Analyzes Kunbi Caste Certificate Resolution

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is analyzing the Maharashtra government's resolution permitting Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates. This decision follows activist Manoj Jarange's fast-ending, as the government met most of his demands. Bhujbal, an opponent of Maratha reservation in OBC quota, plans a detailed response after legal consultation.

Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal announced on Tuesday that he is scrutinizing the government resolution by the Fadnavis-led administration. The resolution allows Maratha community members to obtain Kunbi caste certificates if they possess relevant documentation.

This announcement comes on the heels of activist Manoj Jarange ending his five-day fast, as the state government agreed to most of his requests, notably the allocation of Kunbi caste certificates. This certification makes Marathas eligible for reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Bhujbal, known for his opposition to granting Marathas reservation in the OBC quota, stated that he and his team are conducting a detailed examination of the GR. He is also consulting with legal experts and plans to articulate his stance after a comprehensive review.

