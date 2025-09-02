Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found in Water-filled Pit
The bodies of a woman and a young girl were discovered in a water-filled pit in Thane city, Maharashtra. They were found in the Kasarvadavali area by police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case of accidental death has been registered.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Thane city, Maharashtra, where the bodies of a woman and a three-year-old girl were discovered in a water-filled pit, as reported by local police.
The discovery took place in the Kasarvadavali area, Thane West, on Tuesday evening. Yasin Tadvi, head of the Thane Disaster Management Cell, confirmed receiving information around 6:20 PM. Upon arrival, authorities found the deceased woman, approximately 35 years old, and the young girl floating in a 2.5 feet deep pit at a local farm.
The bodies were subsequently recovered and sent to Thane's District Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death case has been officially registered, according to police statements.
ALSO READ
Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota
Lost and Found: Police Reunite Minor Girl with Family in a Different State
Stabbing Spree in Marseille Ends After Police Intervention
Maharashtra Government Resolves Maratha Quota Agitation with Strategic Dialogue