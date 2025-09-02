Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found in Water-filled Pit

The bodies of a woman and a young girl were discovered in a water-filled pit in Thane city, Maharashtra. They were found in the Kasarvadavali area by police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:54 IST
Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found in Water-filled Pit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane city, Maharashtra, where the bodies of a woman and a three-year-old girl were discovered in a water-filled pit, as reported by local police.

The discovery took place in the Kasarvadavali area, Thane West, on Tuesday evening. Yasin Tadvi, head of the Thane Disaster Management Cell, confirmed receiving information around 6:20 PM. Upon arrival, authorities found the deceased woman, approximately 35 years old, and the young girl floating in a 2.5 feet deep pit at a local farm.

The bodies were subsequently recovered and sent to Thane's District Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death case has been officially registered, according to police statements.

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
2
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India
3
Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

 India
4
Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in B...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025