Tragic Discovery: Bodies Found in Water-filled Pit

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane city, Maharashtra, where the bodies of a woman and a three-year-old girl were discovered in a water-filled pit, as reported by local police.

The discovery took place in the Kasarvadavali area, Thane West, on Tuesday evening. Yasin Tadvi, head of the Thane Disaster Management Cell, confirmed receiving information around 6:20 PM. Upon arrival, authorities found the deceased woman, approximately 35 years old, and the young girl floating in a 2.5 feet deep pit at a local farm.

The bodies were subsequently recovered and sent to Thane's District Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death case has been officially registered, according to police statements.