Aftermath of the Maratha Quota Protest: A Clean-Up Challenge

Following the Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange, large amounts of mineral water bottles and food items were left at Azad Maidan. Some leftover supplies were distributed to locals, but significant litter remained. Efforts were made to clean the site, with the BMC stepping in for cleanup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:15 IST
In the wake of the Maratha quota protest, spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange, Azad Maidan was left littered with mineral water bottles and food items.

While some of the leftover provisions were shared with local residents by activists, significant amounts remained scattered on-site.

The BMC announced plans for an overnight cleanup, despite initial efforts by local activists to distribute items and control waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

