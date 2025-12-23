Madhya Pradesh Voter Roll Clean-Up: 42.74 Lakh Names at Stake
More than 42.74 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh risk having their names removed from the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Despite an extensive enumeration effort, many failed to update their information, leading to scrutiny and potential exclusions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move concerning electoral accuracy, over 42.74 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh may face delisting following the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to an Election Commission official.
Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjeev Kumar Jha, revealed that out of Madhya Pradesh's 5.74 crore electors, 5.31 crore participated in this extensive revision exercise. Consequently, 42.74 lakh voters did not submit their enumeration forms post the EC-mandated drive.
Eligible voters are urged to file claims from December 23. The effort underscores the importance of transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process, ensuring no eligible voter is excluded while removing ineligible names.
(With inputs from agencies.)
