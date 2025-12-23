Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Voter Roll Clean-Up: 42.74 Lakh Names at Stake

More than 42.74 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh risk having their names removed from the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Despite an extensive enumeration effort, many failed to update their information, leading to scrutiny and potential exclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh Voter Roll Clean-Up: 42.74 Lakh Names at Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move concerning electoral accuracy, over 42.74 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh may face delisting following the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to an Election Commission official.

Chief Electoral Officer, Sanjeev Kumar Jha, revealed that out of Madhya Pradesh's 5.74 crore electors, 5.31 crore participated in this extensive revision exercise. Consequently, 42.74 lakh voters did not submit their enumeration forms post the EC-mandated drive.

Eligible voters are urged to file claims from December 23. The effort underscores the importance of transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process, ensuring no eligible voter is excluded while removing ineligible names.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025