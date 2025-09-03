Tragedy in Quetta: Deadly Blast at Public Rally

In a tragic turn of events, a bomb blast claimed at least 11 lives at a public rally in Quetta, Pakistan. The rally was organized to honor the anniversary of nationalist leader Sardar Ataullah Mengal's death.

Attendees, including Mengal's son, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, were leaving the event when the explosion occurred, injuring 30 others. Government official Hamza Shafaat confirmed their safety.

Police are currently investigating what appears to be a suicide bombing, though no group has claimed responsibility yet. Quetta is known for unrest, home to both Islamist militants and Baloch separatist insurgents.

(With inputs from agencies.)