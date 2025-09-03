Left Menu

Tragedy in Quetta: Deadly Blast at Public Rally

A bomb explosion at a public rally in Quetta, Pakistan, killed at least 11 people and injured 30. The rally commemorated Sardar Ataullah Mengal's death anniversary. A suicide bombing is suspected, but no group has claimed responsibility. The blast occurred as attendees were leaving the event.

In a tragic turn of events, a bomb blast claimed at least 11 lives at a public rally in Quetta, Pakistan. The rally was organized to honor the anniversary of nationalist leader Sardar Ataullah Mengal's death.

Attendees, including Mengal's son, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, were leaving the event when the explosion occurred, injuring 30 others. Government official Hamza Shafaat confirmed their safety.

Police are currently investigating what appears to be a suicide bombing, though no group has claimed responsibility yet. Quetta is known for unrest, home to both Islamist militants and Baloch separatist insurgents.

