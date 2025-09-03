Pentagon Deploys Military Lawyers to Tackle Immigration Backlog

The Pentagon is stepping in to alleviate the backlog in U.S. immigration courts, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorizes the deployment of up to 600 military attorneys to serve as temporary immigration judges. This decision, documented in an August 27 memo obtained by The Associated Press, aims to double the number of judges currently handling a record 3.5 million pending cases.

The Trump administration's increased focus on immigration enforcement has led to a diminished number of immigration judges due to a surge in firings and resignations. The introduction of military lawyers is expected to help bridge the gap and streamline the legal process, although questions arise about the impact on the military's legal system.

Amidst legal challenges, including a court ruling against the use of National Guard troops in immigration enforcement, the responsibility for ensuring compliance with federal laws such as the Posse Comitatus Act remains with the DOJ. This strategic move indicates the administration's resolve to prioritize immigration adjudications while maintaining legal boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)